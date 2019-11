0 0

Bonjour,Il y a de ça des années la ville de Munich avait entrepris un passage à l’open source, un article mentionne les motifs du retour en arrière..." In 2018, journalistic group Investigate Europe released a video documentary via German public television network ARD that claimed that the majority of city workers were satisfied with the operating system, with council members insinuating that the reversal was a personally motivated decision by lord mayor Dieter Reiter. Reiter denied that he had initiated the reversal in gratitude for Microsoft moving its German headquarters from Unterschleißheim back to Munich. "source à vérifier mais tellement probable :